HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 9,382 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPNG. CLSA began coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

NYSE CPNG opened at $29.72 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $11,930,817.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,569,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,666,618.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

