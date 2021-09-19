HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 311.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.8% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after buying an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 55.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,323,000 after buying an additional 1,130,305 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $88,197,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 212.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,623 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $143.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -841.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,986.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $2,073,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,391 shares in the company, valued at $26,317,747.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,565,804 shares of company stock valued at $201,830,499 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

