HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,062 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 34,061 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,774 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,806 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.63. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

