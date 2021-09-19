HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,332,000 after acquiring an additional 589,645 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,779,000 after buying an additional 389,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,684,000 after buying an additional 266,566 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA opened at $258.74 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.63. The stock has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

