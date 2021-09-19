HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Construction Partners worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,259,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,553,000 after buying an additional 577,474 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,736,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after buying an additional 215,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,396,000 after buying an additional 232,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,186,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.70.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

