HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 189,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $99.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

