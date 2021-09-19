HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,166 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of KL Acquisition worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAQ. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $10,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,270,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,469,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,327,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Get KL Acquisition alerts:

KLAQ opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70. KL Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KL Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KL Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.