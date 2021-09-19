HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,403,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $320.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.46 and its 200 day moving average is $308.49. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $221.60 and a 52 week high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

