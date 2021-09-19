HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.32% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BJUN. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

NYSEARCA BJUN opened at $33.20 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49.

