HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,555 Shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAIL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the first quarter worth about $708,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 1,434.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 21,792 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HAIL opened at $55.87 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $59.53.

