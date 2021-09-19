HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 23,654 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,654 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Verso worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Verso by 41.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Verso by 26.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Verso during the first quarter valued at $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Verso by 81.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Verso by 10.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRS opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Verso Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. Verso had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Verso Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRS. B. Riley cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

