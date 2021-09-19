HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,623 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,417,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $204,741,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $168,660,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $162,459,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $68.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $59.58.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is -127.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

