HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 88,107 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 47.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average is $63.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,108,140 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

