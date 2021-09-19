Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 174.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 40.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 946,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,183,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 76.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $131.21 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $136.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.75.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

