Hive Achieves Market Cap of $290.14 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001557 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $290.14 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000442 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001509 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,369,148 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

