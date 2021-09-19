HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of HMN Financial stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $108.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.16. HMN Financial has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $25.61.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 28.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of HMN Financial by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 270,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 90,536 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in HMN Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in HMN Financial by 103.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 20,640 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in HMN Financial by 92.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in HMN Financial by 1,094.9% in the first quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

