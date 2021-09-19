HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of HMN Financial stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $108.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.16. HMN Financial has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $25.61.
HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 28.86%.
About HMN Financial
HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.