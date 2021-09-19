HollyFrontier Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for HollyFrontier in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 472,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,787,000 after buying an additional 698,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,889,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 21.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after buying an additional 476,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

