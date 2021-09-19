Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given “Buy” Rating at SVB Leerink

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $175.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 304.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.