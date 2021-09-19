HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Lowered by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 40,964 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.11% of HP worth $40,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 44.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 16,958 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 27.3% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 47.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,543,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 493,305 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in HP by 47.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 153,372 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 49,438 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in HP by 12.9% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 373,713 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after buying an additional 42,823 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

HPQ stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,273,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,736,539. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

