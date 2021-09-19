HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,706,722 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 64,744 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of HP worth $51,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

