H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HR.UN shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

HR.UN opened at C$16.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.81. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.25 and a twelve month high of C$17.15.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

