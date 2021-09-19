HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,436,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 45.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,068,000 after buying an additional 125,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $631.08.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,650. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUBS stock opened at $696.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $640.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.89. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.39 and a 12 month high of $715.29. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

