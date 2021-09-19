Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.81.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

NYSE HPP opened at $26.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,015,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4,421.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

