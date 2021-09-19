Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

HGTXU stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

