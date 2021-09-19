Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
HGTXU stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.19.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
See Also: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.