Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Up 46.0% in August

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,842,400 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the August 15th total of 1,262,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 438.7 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRNNF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

