Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Update

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -303.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $55.45. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $95.48.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

