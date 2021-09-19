Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:HYLN opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.74. Hyliion has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $54.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $1,792,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,072,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,292,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at $8,083,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,500 shares of company stock worth $5,989,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

