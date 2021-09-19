IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Up 47.9% in August

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.86. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

