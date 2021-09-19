ichi.farm (ICHI) One Day Volume Tops $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00071670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00121278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.65 or 0.00176354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.82 or 0.07007055 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,388.00 or 0.99900225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.65 or 0.00848841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

