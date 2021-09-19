IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 146.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $661.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $677.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total transaction of $4,840,648.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

