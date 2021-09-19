ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Down 29.1% in August

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ImmuCell by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmuCell during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmuCell during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ImmuCell by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

ICCC stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 million, a PE ratio of -194.80 and a beta of 0.89. ImmuCell has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmuCell will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.