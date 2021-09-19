Incent Price Tops $0.0224 on Major Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $25.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00070988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00120670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.00174439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.53 or 0.07026075 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,713.19 or 1.00114439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00850996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

