Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 601.20 ($7.85).

INF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 28th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of LON:INF traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 531.60 ($6.95). The company had a trading volume of 5,331,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,632. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 520.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 542.42.

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.