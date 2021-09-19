InMode Stock Set to Split on Friday, October 1st (NASDAQ:INMD)

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) are scheduled to split on Friday, October 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 30th.
Shares of INMD stock opened at $142.67 on Friday. InMode has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $146.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.02.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,997 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,866,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,675,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in InMode by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after buying an additional 685,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,087,000.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
