Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Inogen alerts:

In related news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $595,808.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $460,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,298.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Inogen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,747,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $49.25 on Friday. Inogen has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average is $61.50.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.