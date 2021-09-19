Insider Buying: Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Director Acquires 5,600 Shares of Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,420.

LUN traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,447,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,610. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.45. The firm has a market cap of C$6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. Lundin Mining Co. has a one year low of C$6.68 and a one year high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.81.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.