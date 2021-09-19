Insider Selling: Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Lyle Brown sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$92,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$675,498.60.

Lyle Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nano One Materials alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Lyle Brown sold 9,100 shares of Nano One Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total transaction of C$38,311.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Lyle Brown sold 15,000 shares of Nano One Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.43, for a total transaction of C$66,450.00.

CVE:NNO traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.88. 166,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 23.54 and a current ratio of 23.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.91. Nano One Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.22 and a 1 year high of C$6.50. The company has a market cap of C$464.73 million and a PE ratio of -43.96.

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.