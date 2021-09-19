Insights Network Market Cap Achieves $11.82 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0601 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $11.82 million and approximately $21,194.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,248,619 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

