Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.40 Billion

Analysts predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report $18.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.19 billion to $19.12 billion. Intel posted sales of $18.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $74.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.50 billion to $77.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $74.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.09 billion to $76.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 20.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 31.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 265,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

