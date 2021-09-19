InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of InterDigital worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,746,000 after purchasing an additional 85,392 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 21.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 290.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 215,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 30.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 427.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $68.28 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.77.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. InterDigital’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 97.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

