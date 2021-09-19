International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of International Bancshares worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2,465.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $40.08 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

