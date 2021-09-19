International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.23. 5,633,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,237,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $121.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.