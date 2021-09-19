Intuitive Surgical Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, October 5th (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $1,037.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,014.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $888.41. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $633.29 and a 12 month high of $1,087.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $975.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $952.28.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,708.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 8,146 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.23, for a total transaction of $8,204,895.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,524,422.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,342 shares of company stock worth $23,082,351. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,326,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,767,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 15,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

