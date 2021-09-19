Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

