Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2,623.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

PXI opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.