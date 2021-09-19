Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Stake Raised by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.15% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 124,066 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,324,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 77,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

PCY traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 547,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,228. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.