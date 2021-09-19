Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,314 shares during the quarter. Invesco accounts for about 0.7% of Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 2,601.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVZ. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IVZ traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,223,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,101. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.