Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Holdings Lifted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reliant Wealth Planning grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $341.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.25 and a 200-day moving average of $320.54. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $249.34 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

