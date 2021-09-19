IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 75,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $256.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $265.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.11.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

