iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s 9th Largest Position

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 363,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,769 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 2.7% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $26,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899,860 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average is $73.26. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

